*The former POTUS and former FLOTUS are still hangin’ in the Caribbean and appear to be having big fun on Sir Richard Branson’s private island. If you’re counting it’s day 12 of their island getaway.

Check out Barack and Michelle. They be sportin’ thong sandals, shades, Michelle’s straw hat and Barack in homeboy mode wearing his cap to back.

Obama’s on vacation with the hat backwards. He’s never coming back. pic.twitter.com/RUakcwwgtT — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 1, 2017

And check out the Twitter video. They look too relaxed. 🙂 Makes you wonder if they’re ever coming back. OK, we know. Let’s not get carried away. Of course they are coming to deal with the reality and the havoc the Orange Cheeto is unleashing from the White House.

In fact, below is a story we published earlier on BO’s plans to deal with what’s going on.

*This news is gonna make a lot of people happy. And that is Barack Obama and his aides expected a showdown of sorts with President Donald Trump at some point, but (surprise!) they didn’t think it would happen this quickly, according to a report from Politico.

Now they’re trying to find the right balance on issues that demand a response, and how to use Obama to deliver the selective pushback. Obama and his team are monitoring what’s happening at the White House, and not ruling out the possibility that Obama will challenge Trump more forcefully in the coming months, according to people who’ve been in contact with the former president. It depends on Trump. It also depends, the people close to the former president said Monday, on whether speaking out would just set him up to have no effect and be dismissed, and result in empowering Trump more, which is a very real worry for them.

You can best believe that the ex-prez is keeping on top of things while he’s posted up at his vacation spot on Richard Branson’s private island in the Caribbean.

Obama has been keeping up with news from Washington and the protests around the country. Friends and former aides have been emailing and talking to him. His staff at his post-presidential office, still unpacking its boxes, told him about the reporters who kept asking, even in Trump’s first week as president, whether enough had happened already to meet his threshold to speak up.

Wow. It’s gettin’ real interesting. There’s a lot more of this story at Politico.