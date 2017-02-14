*Former First Couple Barack and Michelle Obama expressed their love for each other in romantic tweets sent for Valentine’s Day.

The former first lady captured a moment from their recent vacation and tweeted, “Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate.”

Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines pic.twitter.com/n3tEmSAJRT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2017

Former President Barack Obama chose a tender moment from the White House for his V-Day message to Michelle, writing, “Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new.”

Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new. pic.twitter.com/O0UhJWoqGN — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2017

The former first couple jetted off for a beach vacation immediately after President Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. They plan to live in Washington, D.C., until their younger daughter, Sasha, graduates high school.

They have also launched the Obama Foundation, which will “focus on developing the next generation of citizens — and what it means to be a good citizen in the 21st century,” according to the foundation’s website. The foundation headquarters will be in Chicago’s South Side.