*Hoping they can strike gold again, like they just did with New Edition, BET is readying another biopic … on rapper Nas called “Street Dreams. ” And if it works out, look for it to become a new drama series.

Nas’ story of growing up New York in the 90s will be told in “Street Dreams.” It will show his transformation from a young man in the Queensbridge projects to becoming drug dealer to morphing into the iconic rapper he is today.

Nas, who’s real name is Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, released his first album, “Illmatic,” in 1994 and has consequently released eight albums total, with more than 25 million copies sold worldwide. Nas is also the subject of a 2014 documentary film: “Nas: Time Is Illmatic.” That film chronicled the circumstances leading up to the release of his first album, on its 20th anniversary.

No word yet on who will play the now 43-year-old rapper, but we do know that Jonathan Levine is writing and directing the pilot. He will also serve as an executive producer alongside Nas. Additionally, Jamie Patricof and Lynette Howell, along with Nas’ manager Anthony Saleh, will all also serve as executive producers.

Levine, by the way, is familiar with the 1990s hip hop scene, having directed his 2008 feature film debut, “The Wackness” which is set in 1994 and follows a hip hop-obsessed New York City teenager, reports TheWrap.