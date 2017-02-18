*In October 2016, legendary humanitarian and EGOT Harry Belafonte launched America’s largest music and arts festival “Many Rivers to Cross”, providing entertainers and community leaders a platform to champion social justice.

BET News is bringing you the story behind the powerful and inspiring musical celebration “Rebel Hearts: Harry Belafonte and Friends.”

Hosted by Marc Lamont Hill, the one-hour special will feature an exclusive interview with Harry Belafonte along with well-respected artists and activists including Jesse Williams, Common, John Legend, T.I, Chris Tucker, Michael B Jordan, Van Jones, Chuck D, Gina, Belafonte, Alicia Garza, Sonia Sanchez, Hill Harper, Danny Glover, Public, Enemy, Carmen Perez, Umi Selah, and Michael K. Williams.

In addition to promoting awareness around human rights issues, BET will provide viewers with ways to get involved and become part of the movement for social change in their community.

“Rebel Hearts: Harry Belafonte and Friends” airs Sunday, February 19th at 10:30AM on BET and Sunday, February 26th at 10AM on Centric.

