*Beyonce has reportedly promised her team that she is following through on her scheduled Coachella performances in April, despite that fact she’ll be further along in her pregnancy.

However, she did say her appearance would depend on her health at the time.

TMZ cites Grammy sources who said Bey was meeting with her production crew backstage before her performance when someone asked about the two Coachella dates. “We’re told she said as long as she’s healthy she will be performing,” TMZ reported.

There are concerns that doctors might put Beyonce on bed rest in April. TMZ reported: “We’re told Bey reassured her team — many of whom signed one year contracts — they would all be compensated, even if she couldn’t perform. We’re guessing that’s a reference to an insurance policy.”

As for the elephant in the room, Beyonce reportedly never mentioned how many months along she is in her pregnancy, according to TMZ.

Tollowing her Grammy performance, Bey released videos for her “Lemonade” tracks “Sandcastles” and “Love Drought,” using footage from the visual album that aired on HBO.

Watch below:

As previously reported, Bey and hubby Jay Z also appear in the new DJ Khaled track “Shining,” released just minutes after Sunday’s Grammys telecast ended.