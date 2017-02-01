Pretty much ever since Blue Ivy, now 5, was a year old, there’s been rampant speculation that Beyonce was preggers. The rumors were never proven true until now.

Miss Blue Ivy, you’re about to become a big sister because your mommy is having twins! 🙂

Even though it was reported earlier by gossip blogs including Media Take Out, it’s now official that Bey and Jay are expanding the family again.

Here’s what Beyonce just posted on her Instagram account:

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed 2 times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by 2, and we thank you for your well wishes. — The Carters.”

Congratulations to the Carters!