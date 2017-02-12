*Damn, damn, damn that Beyoncé is a baaaaaddddd motha … to be.

Yep, she and her twins-in-progress did their thing at tonight’s Grammy Awards. Weow. What an incredible performance.

Bey, nominated for nine awards this year, began her time – literally in the spotlight – by quoting a series of questions from Lemonade:

“Do you remember being born? Are you thankful for the hips that cracked? The deep velvet of your mother, and her mother, and her mother?”

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Beyoncé asked her mom to introduce the performance.

“I’m blessed to have daughters—wonderful daughters—all of whom make me proud with everything they do. All Grammy winners tonight, too—that’s not on the script,” Tina Lawson began. “I am proud of their accomplishments, their self-confidence, and their desire to make a difference. What makes me most proud—and why I’m here tonight to introduce Beyoncé—is the devotion and love I see in her for her daughter and the way she has always expressed love to all of those around her. I believe she earned nine Grammy nominations for her Lemonade album this year because of all of that and more. It’s evident in her powerful words and music.”

Queen B then proceeded to celebrate motherhood through a series of visual treats (featuring Blue Ivy!) and additional quotes from Lemonade, all the while surrounded by a gaggle of elegant ladies.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Beyoncé has performed while pregnant. In fact, her performance of “Love on Top” at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards ended with the now-iconic reveal of her Blue Ivy baby bump.

Check out the instantly classic performance above.