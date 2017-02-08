*Witnesses at the Grammys say that Beyonce is “very pregnant,” and that her scheduled performance routine is constantly being tweaked to accommodate her delicate state.

Sources tell TMZ that Bey won’t “lock the performance in until Saturday night,” and that a digital screen will be featured behind her to create motion that will compensate for her reduced movement onstage, due to the pregnancy.

There will also be a number of cameos to make up for her limited dancing, according to TMZ.

One source says Beyonce has made it clear, “She’ll be taking it easier than normal.”