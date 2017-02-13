*“Lemonade” may have been iced out for Grammy’s album of the year on Sunday, but Beyonce’s conceptual music video album took home an award at Saturday’s Art Directors Guild (ADG) Awards in Los Angeles.

The ADG Excellence in Production Design Awards are given out annually to recognize excellence in production design and art direction in the film and television industries.

“Beyonce: Lemonade,” was honored in the awards or event special category, with the trophy going specifically to Dattner Dispoto and Associates (DDA) production designer Hannah Beachler.

Beachler, who recently designed the Academy Awards Best Picture nominee “Moonlight,” Don Cheadle’s “Miles Ahead” and “Creed,” crafted “Lemonade’s” series of music videos “based on every woman’s journey of self knowledge and healing.”

“I am so honored to be recognized for this unique project, said Beachler. “I loved designing for a strong woman of color on such a bold, original artistic expression.”

Beachler’s work on “Lemonade” also earned her a Creative Arts Emmy nomination in September 2016.

“I’m thrilled Hannah’s visionary work is being acknowledged for this groundbreaking, gutsy project,” says’s Beachler’s agent, Danica Pupa. “She is a powerhouse – whose cutting edge designs are blazing a whole new path for artists.”

Beachler is currently working on Marvel’s “Black Panther,” reuniting with her “Creed” director Ryan Coogler.

Nabbing the night’s top ADG awards were “Hidden Figures” (best period film), “La La Land” (best contemporary film) and “Passengers” (best fantasy film).

Among TV’s top winners were “Westworld” won for Period or Fantasy series, “Mr. Robot” nabbed the contemporary award and “The Night of” won for TV movie or limited series.

Hosted by Patton Oswald, the ceremony also honored director Brad Bird with the Cinema Imagery Award. Lifetime honors went to production designer Rene Lagler, scenic artist Albert Obregon, set designer Cate Bangs and senior illustrator Joseph Musso.

Complete list of winners:

FILM:

Period Film: “Hidden Figures”

Production Designer: Wynn Thomas

Contemporary Film: “La La Land”

Production Designer: David Wasco

Fantasy Film: “Passengers”

Production Designer: Guy Hendrix Dyas

TV:

One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series: “Westworld” – “Pilot”

Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series: “Mr. Robot”

Production Designer: Anastasia White

Television Movie or Limited Series: “The Night Of” – Pilot

Production Designer: Patrizia Von Brandenstein

Half Hour Single-Camera Series: “Mozart in the Jungle” – “Now I Will Sing”

Production Designer: Tommaso Ortino

Multi-Camera Series: “The Great Indoors” – “Pilot”

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

Awards or Event Special: “Beyonce: Lemonade”

Production Designer: Hannah Beachler

Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial: iPhone 7: “Balloons”

Production Designer: James Chinlund

Variety, Reality or Competition Series: “Saturday Night Live” – “Larry David/The 1975,” “Peter Dinklage/Gwen Stefani,” “Tom Hanks/Lady Gaga”

Production Designers: Keith Ian Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph DeTullio