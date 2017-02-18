

*A report said some dude slapped rapper Bid Sean in the face Friday night (02-17-17) at a record signing event at a record store in Queens, NY.

It’s unclear why the man attacked Sean, but it didn’t matter to the rapper’s bodyguards who took the guy down with a quickness. Cops took over and arrested the man.

But interestingly Big Sean is waffling on whether he was actually face slapped. In his tweets about the incident, he acknowledges a physical situation happened after he signed the guy’s CD, but for some reason, doesn’t want to corroborate the TMZ report by admitting he was smacked in the face.

“Look I never comment on this type of sh*t but they can’t do me dirty and say a fan smacked me or no shit like that” he wrote on his Twitter account.

In subsequent tweets, he added:

some guy waited in line in the cold since 10am, bought my CD, when I signed his CD n shook his hand he TRIED to hit me off guard — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

the dude was released from a mental hospital last week, has a long record of mental illness n was off his meds. Very serious issues — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

He claimed he had wrote songs for Michael Jackson, Jay Z n was wit Birdman etc. I’m hoping he’s getting the proper treatment he needs. — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017