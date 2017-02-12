*Blac Chyna is sticking with her stripper name: Blac Chyna… for now. Her plans to trademark the name “Angela Renée Kardashian” has been put on an indefinite halt after the Kardashian sisters blocked her request.

The reality star and mother to Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, had a 30-day window to respond to the sisters, which had an end date of January 20th. After failing to respond before the deadline, the Patent and Trademark Office filed a “notice of default.” It is expected for the ruling to favor the Kardashians.

Meanwhile, she may not be able to profit off the Kardashain name just yet, but Blac Chyna is following in the Kardashian sisters tradition of posing nude… or in this case, semi-nude.

Chyna shared these “glamour shots” on her Instagram account early Wednesday morning. The 28-year-old mother-of-two left little to the imagination as she struck a pose for photographer Orin Fleurimont. The skimpy gold ensemble was designed by Shane Justin.

Chyna gave birth to daughter Dream just two months ago, and these latest images apparently show hard she’s been working to get back into “pre-baby shape.” Blac revealed over the weekend that she has dropped over 30 pounds.