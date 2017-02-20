A heroine at the Olympics (Wilma Rudolph) against all odds and another from Little Rock, Arkansas (Daisy Bates) who fought against racial segregation.

Celebrating and acknowledging the achievements of Black women in the diaspora this Black History Month makes for a complete celebration.

My illustrated OUR ROOTS feature continues to chronicle many prominent black historical figures, events and customs. The OUR ROOTS journey is that of pride and heritage which began at the Kubert School.

EURweb.com contributor, TAYO Fatunla is an award winning Nigerian Comic Artist, writer and illustrator and Editorial cartoonist. He is a graduate of the prestigious U.S. Art school, The Kubert School, New Jersey. His cartoons are used for educational purposes in school books, Newsletters, journals and for presentations – www.tayofatunla.com