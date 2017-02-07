*Black folk get ONE MONTH, the shortest of the twelve (But hey, we’ll take it!) to commemorate the impact our race and culture have had on the world. Our people have done a LOT to develop the many treasures that make this country what it is today. A country that everyone in the world is trying to get to and build a life for themselves and their families.

And now, thanks to the site Discover Los Angeles, we don’t have to wonder about all the events set up to help us and anyone else celebrate and learn more about Black History.

Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month, an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their important role in U.S. history. The event was originally the brainchild of noted historian Carter G. Woodson and other prominent African Americans.

Here are some of the exciting events (and cultural institutions) participating in Black History Month events in the Los Angeles area.

Battleship Iowa (February 2017)

Located at the L.A. Waterfront in San Pedro, Battleship IOWA is presenting events and tributes throughout February to honor Black History month. There is no better place in Los Angeles to celebrate and commemorate the impact African Americans have had in the United States Navy and to this country than on the “Battleship of Presidents,” the same ship where Vice Admiral Samuel L. Gravely, the first African American to command a Navy warship, served during his illustrious Naval career.

The Battleship IOWA Museum is featuring Celebrating the American Spirit – Battleship IOWA Salutes Black History Month, a temporary display that will be part of the ship’s tour through Feb. 28. Guests will learn about the achievements that many African Americans made in the United States Navy and service for this country. The exhibit focuses on five pioneering black servicemen: Robert Penn, a Medal of Honor recipient; Alex Haley, the first chief journalist for the Coast Guard; John Henry “Dick” Turpin, one of the first African American Chief Petty Officers in the United States Navy; Doris “Dorie” Miller, the first African American to be awarded the Navy Cross; and Samuel L. Gravely.

