*Uber and Lyft are about to get some major competition across the globe with the new ride sharing app Moovn… oh, and did we mention that it’s BLACK OWNED!

Founded by Godwin Gabriel, the app is available in seven major U.S. Cities (including New York, D.C., and Chicago) as well as in Tanzania, South Africa, and Kenya, and is planning to be released in 20 more cities by March of 2017, according to the Huffington Post.

Ebony.com notes that riders across the country are deleting the ever popular Uber app in lieu of the company’s support for Celebrity-elect Donald Trump. Additionally, many Uber and Lyft drivers have been accused by users of being blatantly racist. So for black folks, Moovn is the perfect opportunity to support a Black business by downloading a ride sharing app that not only lets you schedule a ride on the fly, but also, not have to deal with emotional unstable non-black drivers who have issues with melanated people.

The Moovn app is easy to use: simply download to your cell phone, book a ride and go! You can even schedule a ride weeks in advance.

The app’s founder taught himself to code and built the app…impressive! Godwin says he wants Moovn to spread not only in the United States, but in Africa and other areas where he’s currently not competing with Uber or Lyft.

Moovn will also save users money as they do not have an increase in pricing, unlike Lyft and Uber which raises prices during “surge” or “prime time” hours.

