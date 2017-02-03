

*Move over Beyonce and Jay Z , there’s as new mogul in tha house! Yep., we hear 5-year-old Miss Blue Ivy now has her own Fragrance line.

The story is that Bey’s company wants to launch a line of Blue Ivy Carter products … from hair care to clothing, mobile devices to video games, and more. The paperwork has already been submitted and it appears the application will be approved soon.

According to TMZ, Beyonce’s company filed a similar application in 2012, but was refused because someone already had the Blue Ivy name. We guess adding “Carter” to it is making a big difference

In other news, Omarosa Manigault , who is serving as the Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of the Public Liaison, had to visit the hospital earlier today for a bad leg.

If you hadn’t heard, she was injured last month and her leg was placed in a walking boot.

TMZ says she went from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland in a government vehicle.

It’s unclear if she actually broke a bone.