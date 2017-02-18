*TV One is reportedly prepping a biopic about the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, and Bobby Brown is not pleased about it, according to theJasmineBRAND.

The celebrity news site reports that the network has bought the exclusive right’s for production, and sources say the New Edition singer is livid. The rights were sold before Brown was made aware about the project, so he feels blindsided.

Demetria McKinney is reportedly playing Bobbi Kristina’s mother, Whitney Houston, and will sing the late singer’s songs since they were unable to receive clearance on her music.

McKinney seemed to confirm this in the photo above of her on set filming with the actors who will play Bobbi Kristina and Nick Gordon. The network has yet to make an official announcement about the biopic, but after Demetria received some backlash over the project, she explained:

I have the utmost respect for whitney houston and those who have followed me through the years know that. I am NOT an opportunistic person and wouldn’t post, do, say, or be a part of anything that would diminish the light that she is nor the light of her life : BK. That’s part of the problem, we get emotionally charged over things we do not know or have a full understanding of. Even a criminal is innocent until proven guy so it’s only right that If a biopic is made and you choose to watch it, you pass judgement then.

She added:

Whitney was very protective of her baby girl. And loved her dearly as we saw on being Bobby Brown. Whitney had people she trusted to show and tell that story and I think that once people understand the heart behind the biopic if one is made, the opinion will shift. People are all on here speaking about things they haven’t seen. They haven’t been privy to the conversations and care taken in the process of something like that done by people who TRULY KNEW and LOVE her and her family.. I would love for people to put the soap box down until they see what’s to be. That’s all. Wish u an awesome day!

Vivica A. Fox will reportedly play Pat Houston, Whitney’s sister-in-law. Click here for more exclusive details.