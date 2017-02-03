*Bobby Shmurda has accepted a plea deal on charges that he tried to carry a shank into prison, but it will cost him extra time on his sentence.

According to Bossip, the rapper on Thursday (Feb 2) told Bronx Supreme Court Judge, Marc Whitten, that he did in fact try to bring in a “sharp metal object” into Rikers Island in 2015, before police caught him.

Because he pleaded guilty to promoting prison contraband, his seven-year sentence for conspiracy and weapons possession will be extended by an additional 1.3 to four years.

According to prosecutors, Shmurda obtained the “sharpened metal object” from his girlfriend Kimberly Rousseau during a jail visit at Rikers. Like Shmurda, Rousseau pleaded guilty to the same charge of promoting prison contraband.

Shmurda could’ve potentially been given seven more years in prison had the case gone to trial.