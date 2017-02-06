*Another exposed nipple has made headlines from a Super Bowl.

As cameras captured Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend in the press box Sunday night, the television audience zeroed in on her outfit, specifically her breast-baring keyhole shirt that allowed an unobstructed view of her nipple.

The Sports Illustrated model had been active on social media all night, so when someone took a screen shot of the exposed teat underneath her beige jacket, Teigen responded immediately, retweeting the pic and giving zero f**ks about her leaked nudity:

boom goes the dynamite https://t.co/WAExp536Q7 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

The TV debut of Teigen’s nipple comes 13 years after Janet Jackson birthed a firestorm with her “wardrobe malfunction” caused by Justin Timberlake’s choreography during the 2004 Super Bowl.