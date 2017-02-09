*Where’s Samuel Jackson when you need him?

Isac McFadden, a boy in Abilene, Texas got up the other morning to use the bathroom. When he opened the toilet, a rattlesnake that was slithering up the bowl was there to greet him.

He told his mom about it, who frantically called a snake removal expert. She also told Isac’s older brother to grab a shovel.

By the time Nathan Hawkins of Big Country Snake Removal had showed up, one of the butch ass McFadden boys had decapitated the snake.

That made serpent removal expert Hawkins sad.

“They’re actually very, very amazing creatures that are really misunderstood,” Hawkins said. “There are irrational fears around them.”

I think it’s irrational for anyone NOT to want to cut the head off of a rattlesnake that’s slithering around in their toilet bowl.

