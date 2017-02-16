*In 2016 I set out to create 1,000+ portraits of Black men of all ages.

From the moment we’re born, Black boys are bombarded with images that strip us of our humanity. We see Black bodies cast as criminals and predators, implicitly urging viewers of all stripes to believe these characterizations as unwavering truths of Black male identity.

What we don’t see are the smiling, reassuring, loving faces of our sons, brothers, cousins, husbands and fathers. With the We Love You Project, I wanted to show that even though we may feel as if our bodies are under attack, we’re still part of a larger community that loves and supports us.

The We Love You Project has now surpassed 500 participants, and the groundswell of support and joyful participation from Black men across the country has been one of the most powerful experiences of my artistic career. As we continue to photograph Black men and boys, we want to ensure that our work continues to be seen and drives meaningful conversations about many Black men’s experiences in America. This is why we’ve partnered with Google Arts & Culture to create a digital gallery of more than 500 portraits from the series.

Google also invited us to photograph Black Googlers at its Mountain View headquarters—another huge turning point for the project. Not only is Google helping us reach our goal of 1,000 portraits, the company’s participation reflects its commitment to diversity and to being an ally of the Black community.

We Love You lets viewers connect with Black men candidly and up close—in moments of vulnerability as well as levity. The photos reveal not just who we are now, but who we’ve been in the past and who we aspire to be tomorrow. Above all, the project convinces me of the great possibilities ahead, not just for Black men, but for all people. A thousand is only the beginning.

Bryon Summers

Founder and Photographer, The We Love You Project

Why did you want Gavin to participate in this photo shoot?

My reason is two-fold:

1. Simply put…It’s a good cause. I’ve struggled to find my place in the Black Lives Matter movement. I’ve been wanting to do more than pray, wear a t-shirt and attend vigils. Despite my vigilance and intentionality around keeping my son off the internet, The We Love You Project spoke to me. I knew this would mean me having to let go of my pre-conceived notions about how the internet makes children too visible and vulnerable. However, preserving my comfort no longer seemed important. As the mother of a black male child, my heart breaks every time I hear about the senseless acts of violence against our black boys and men at the hands of the police. I don’t live my life in fear, but there are times when I worry about my son’s fate just because of the color of his skin. So supporting the “re-imaging” of black men and boys far outweighs my concerns of having my son’s face out there for the world to see. It is my hope that The We Love You Project crushes all the negative stereotypes of our black men and boys. The fact that my four year old son can play a part in this is nothing short of amazing.

2. I want my son have pride in who he is and know that regardless of what’s going on in our country, he and others who look like him are loved. Gavin and I moved to California from the Washington DC Metro Area almost two years ago and it was somewhat of a culture shock. I love the fact that we live in a part of the country where there is a lot of racial/ethnic diversity. But one race/ethnic group that seems to always come up missing in Silicon Valley is the one that I belong to. I am left to contend with the fact that we live in a place where my son rarely sees other little boys or people in general that look like him. Ultimately, my goal as Gavin’s mother is to instill in him a sense of courage, purpose and unlimited possibilities. This can be difficult when you’re raising a child in a society that doesn’t see, respect or support you. I saw this as an opportunity for my son to get more exposure to positive black male role models and be a part of a community he could identify with.

What do I hope others learn from seeing his photo?

If I were asked to describe my son using only three words, I would choose exuberant, loving and (very) curious. It is my hope that he never loses these qualities. One way to ensure this is for others to recognize and encourage these qualities in him. It is also important that people encounter these qualities through a lens of love and not hate or ignorance. It is my hope that you will look at Gavin’s picture and 1) experience his true essence, 2) see something that will allow you to make a genuine connection with black boys 3) develop compassion for the “Black Lives Matter” cause and 4) use it as a means to challenge stereotypes. Beyond Gavin’s picture… Next time you see someone who looks different from you, don’t fall into the trap of making assumptions based on stereotypes. Truly see them for who they are, not who you think they are, embrace them, love them like they are your mother, father, daughter, son, brother, sister… Let’s create a world where people of all colors and backgrounds are accepted and encouraged to be their most authentic selves without fear of repercussion.