*While right-wing pundit Milo Yiannopoulos was promoting his white men’s-only grant program in one campus theater at Cal Poly on Tuesday, comedian W. Kamau Bell was in another venue with his free standup act: “The W. Kamau Bell Curve: Ending Racism in about an Hour.”

According to The Tribune, Cal Poly’s Office of University Diversity and the student government invited Bell to perform for free in direct response to outrage over Yiannopoulos’ appearance, sponsored by the Cal Poly College Republican Club.

Yiannopoulos took the stage “with a hissing crowd of protesters outside the theater and a cheering, sold-out crowd of more than 400 people inside,” according to local news affiliate KSBY.

With several people in the crowd sporting red “Make America Great Again” hats, Yiannopoulos began his speech – titled “No More Dead Babies” – by telling the audience to apply for his higher education grant, which is only open to white men.

“We call it the brilliant name of the ‘Yiannopoulos Privilege Grant.’ No no, this isn’t a joke. It’s the real thing,” he said.

After making fun of feminism and political correctness, Yiannopoulos settled into his main topic: Anti-abortion, with several pictures of aborted fetuses.

Meanwhile, Bell’s show at the 1,289-seat Christopher Cohan Center was nearly sold out, according to HuffPo, with the comic speaking about race through the lenses of sports, politics and identity. He even used accompanying PowerPoint to discuss everything from inappropriate questions about African-Americans’ hair to racist mascots.

“I can prove racism and distill it down into two words: Cleveland Indians,” Bell said.

When talking about racial categories, Bell showed a picture of President Donald Trump on the screen: “Which brings me to the need for a new category: orange Americans.”