*After earlier making a comment about Beyonce not winning a Grammy because she’s not a “singer, singer,” guitar master Carlos Santana finds himself walking back the statement.

“I would like to clarify a comment that was reported when I was doing an interview for some upcoming shows in Australia & New Zealand. My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies (sic). My comment about Beyonce was regretfully taken out of context. I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyonce and her family all the best.”

Specifically, Santana was making his comments about why Adele beat Beyoncé for Album of the Year. Well, needless to say, his remarks didn’t go over well on social media.

In an interview with AAP, the former Album of the Year winner praised Adele but was less than kind when it came to his thoughts concerning Beyoncé. But based on the words that came out of his mouth, we don’t know how he can claim they were taken out of context.

“I think that Adele won because she can sing, sing,” Santana originally said. “With all respect to our sister Beyoncé, Beyoncé is very beautiful to look at and it’s more like modelling kind of music – music to model a dress – she’s not a singer, singer, with all respect to her.”

He kept digging his hole even deeper when he said:

“Adele can sing, sing. She doesn’t bring all the dancers and props, she can just stand there and she just stood there and sang the song and that’s it, and this is why she wins.”

After getting stung by the Beyhive, that’s when Santana decided all of a sudden that it might be time to “clarify” his comments. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that he can.

Admit it dude, you blew it. You played yo’ self on this one.