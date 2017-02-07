*Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli—a.k.a the 13-year-old “Cash Me Ousside, How Bow Dah” girl from “Dr. Phil,” was pulled off of a Spirit Airlines flight Monday (Feb 6) after scrapping with another passenger. She has since taken to social media to explain what happened.

Bregoli, who went viral after challenging Dr. Phil to meet her outside for a fight, posted a video to her Facebook and Instagram pages this morning (Feb 7) to address the altercation.

According to TMZ, law-enforcement sources say Bregoli and her mother, who is currently walking in a cast, were boarding a Spirit Airlines flight Monday night from LAX when they “got into a dispute” with another passenger who felt Bregoli’s mother was taking too long boarding.

“Danielle says the other woman put her hands on her mom, and that’s why she had to ‘cold-cock’ the allegedly impatient passenger, according to law enforcement,” reported TMZ. “After Danielle uncorked the punch, the alleged victim made a citizen’s arrest until police arrived and took all three off the plane. We’re told police agreed there was mutual combat, made no arrests, and everyone involved decided their lawyers would handle it from here.”

In her online reenactment of the incident, using a pillow to represent the woman with whom she fought, Bregoli says that she only “hit her one time” and says that her mom “put her hands on her throat and pushed her back” after the woman challenged Bregoli to a fight.

“She got her ass whupped by a 13-year-old,” Bregoli sums up in the video.

According to TMZ, Spirit Airlines banned Danielle, her mom and the other woman for life.