One can only wonder if the Trump administration's embracing of alternate reality and alternate facts having an effect on CeeLo Green? Well, one could make a strong argument that just maybe it does.

We’re going there because Green claims he was nowhere near the Grammys last Sunday. Yep, he’s insisting he wasn’t there and that little rotund gold encrusted man walking around looking straight up weird was not him.

TMZ caught up with CeeLo Tuesday night leaving Delilah in WeHo (West Hollywood), where he denied being the little golden one turning heads on the red carpet Sunday.

OK dude, whatever.

Meanwhile, at the upcoming ABFF Honors otherwise known as the American Black Film Festival Honors, Queen Latifah will be accorded the Entertainment Icon Awards.

Queen Lafifah says she is honored to receive the award.

“It means so much to me coming from fellow entertainers and my peers.”

Queen Latifah hit the scene as a rapper almost three decades ago. Besides her Oscar nomination for “Chicago,” she’s also been nominated twice in Emmy acting categories and won a Golden Globe.

“BET Presents American Black Film Festival Honors” will tape in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton on Friday, February 17, and will air on BET and Centric, Wednesday, February 22 at 8:00PM ET.