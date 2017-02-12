*Looks like CeeLo Green figured out how to get your attention. And it meant getting weird, really, really weird to do it. Check out his getup on The Grammys red carpet in the video above.

The singer showed up to Sunday’s event at The Staples Center in L.A. completely decked out in gold.

He’s not nominated for anything this go’round, but he gets our vote for best attention getting entrance.

There’s no word on who’s behind CeeLo’s different (weird?) look, but we’ll let you know as soon as we find out.

Meanwhile, singer and Grammy nominee Mya showed up and showed in a hot red suit, and diamond jewels by L’Dezen by Payal Shah .

Now that Mya has your attention, too, you might be wondering about designer Payal Shah. Well, her L’ Dezen line has already found success among industry influencers and discerning jewelry lovers worldwide.

Combining her knowledge of architectural design with the teachings she acquired from her Indian heritage and Chinese culture, Shah launched L’Dezen Jewelry in 2011.

The L’Dezen Jewelry collection elegantly walks the line between sophisticated and funky, classic and unconventional. The bold yet lightweight designs are modern but anchored in classical schema.

The beauty of L’ Dezen’s sophisticated designs also lie in the exemplary craftsmanship of each piece.

The designs are carefully hand crafted. Each piece being unique, it takes a great deal of time, patience and attention to detail to create each jewel. For more information, check out http://www.ldezen.com.