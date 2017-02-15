*CeeLo Green took his love for Beyonce to a new level for Valentine’s Day.

In a new music video released Tuesday (Feb. 14) under Green’s new name Gnarly Davidson, the Goodie Mob OG borrows from Rick Springfield’s 1980s classic “Jessie’s Girl” for his new single, “Jay Z’s Girl.”

The John Colombo-directed video stars Little Fun as CeeLo’s stand in, first confessing he’s probably Jay Z’s biggest fan before admitting his love for the man’s wife.

“Jay Z is the king,” he sings in a room plastered with Beyonce posters. “And I’m probably his biggest fan/ But there’s a feeling inside that I’m sure he’d understand/ I’m in love with Bey and I wanna be her man.”

Watch the “Jay Z’s Girl” video below:

Green debuted his Gnarly Davidson project last month with the debut single “F**k Me I’m Famous.”