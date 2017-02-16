*2017 was definitely the year to be at the NAACP Image Awards as top stars graced the carpet from Taraji P. Henson and Regina King to Terrence Howard and Denzel Washington.

The show was held on Saturday, February 13 in Pasadena and celebrated it’s 48th year in class as it shed light on so many shows that featured black actors in Hollywood like “Insecure,” “Power,” “This Is Us,” and “Blackish.”

“Moonlight,” and OWN’s “Queen Sugar,” were among top winners at the show. It seems like African Americans have come a long way from the “Oscar’s So White” situation in just a year with the development of new shows but is it far enough? EURweb correspondent Kiki Ayers was on the carpet to find out.

“It feels like we have come a long way but I hate that it feels like people are now just realizing that we have gifts or that we are gifted and I’m now like, ‘sweetie we started this thing,'” said Letoya Luckett.

Actor and Photographer Lance Gross who hit the red carpet with Lil Mama in promotion of their new TV One film “Hit A Lick” said, “I feel like we’re in a good space but there’s always further to go.”

Tamela Mann A/K/A Cora Brown who took home a NAACP Image Award for Best Gospel Performance explained that we would go much further with unity because where there’s unity there is strength.

Joe Morton who plays the infamous Eli Pope on “Scandal” said it’s a huge thing that there’s more images of black people on TV today than there were 5 years ago so in that sense we’ve come a long way but we have so much further to go.

Tamela Mann’s husband, Davis Mann A/K/A Mr. Brown explained that black people need to have more confidence in themselves before looking for validation in anyone else.

“I have to start seeing me in greatness first,” he said and added this:.

“We are great people, we’re resilient, we are the thing but we have to start thinking it and believing it first.

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section and for more information on the NAACP Image Awards, make sure to check out the full list of winners here.