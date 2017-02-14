*Hot off of his Grammy wins on Sunday, Chance the Rapper is taking his act on the road for a spring tour.

The rapper used Instagram to deliver the news with a photo of the tour dates, which runs from April through June and includes one date in October. The caption in part reads, “thank YOU GUYS for everything.”

At Sunday night’s award show, Chance collected three Grammys for best new artist, best rap album, and best rap performance, also delivering a show-stopping medley of “No Problem,” “Blessings,” and “All We Got” along with a gospel choir and Kirk Franklin.

Chance is also slated to perform at multiple upcoming music festivals, such as Boston Calling, Governor’s Ball, Firefly and many more.

View Chance the Rapper’s tour announcement and dates below.