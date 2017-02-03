*Chance the Rapper has launched a new #ThankUObama clothing line that honors America’s former First Family with Obama-inspired tees, hoodies and jerseys.

The Chicago rapper announced the collection on Twitter Thursday (Feb. 2) with a link to ThankUObama.Us, paired with photos of him wearing such items from the collection as a maroon tee that reads “Malia” with the tagline “We all smoke its ok,” a nod to that time Malia Obama was spotted at Lollapalooza appearing to smoke a joint.

Another pic shows Chance wearing a black shirt bearing Obama’s face with a crown, a nod to the popular Notorious B.I.G. image.

It’s also available as a poster.

He also pays tribute to the marriage of Barack and Michelle with a white long-sleeve shirt that features “Barack N Michelle” in black and pink graffiti writing as well as their wedding anniversary on the back, “10.3.92.”

I’m a model now. #ThankUObama droppin in like 15 minutes. ThankUObama.us pic.twitter.com/Y7jOHKzRam — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 2, 2017

“With this project i wanted to timestamp a period in my life where i felt like i can do whatever i wanted to do and be whatever i wanted to be,” reads the project’s description. “The night Obama won his first term gave me so much hope, especially & most importantly as a black man. I decided to make a collection saying ‘thank you’ and give me something to smile at every now and then when i look in the closet.”

View the entire collection and prices here.