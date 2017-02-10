*Charles Oakley will never see the inside of Madison Square Garden again.

The former New York Knicks star’s ongoing feud with team owner James Dolan came to a head Wednesday when Oak was physically escorted from his seat and out of the building by security.

Now, according to radio host Michael Kay, the NBA vet has been banned from MSG altogether.

“Charles Oakley will never be allowed to enter MSG again, even if he purchases a ticket,” Kay told his audience after receiving word via text.

The Garden released 16 witness statements in attempt to show that Oakley was rude and belligerent the moment he entered the Arena. One of them, from the Club Seat attendant, read: “As soon as he came in he sat down “What the F they looking at, why they looking at me, where dolan at?’ I said calm down sir … He said “Do you know who I am? Why the hell these f’n security guards in my face, why they looking at me. … He kept going “F this one, f that one. Dolan this, Dolan that. What the hell you security guards gonna do.”

The Knicks released a statement shortly afterward, calling the former player’s behavior “highly inappropriate and completely abusive,” while adding they “hope he gets some help soon.”

Oakley was charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one of criminal trespass. He was released from the Midtown South precinct around midnight by police.