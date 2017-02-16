*Chris Brown has denied a report that he sent ex-girlfriend Rihanna flowers as a “romantic gesture” on Valentine’s Day.

On Tuesday, the outlet Hollywood Life cited an “inside source close to the former couple” in reporting that Brown had gotten “in touch with his feelings” and began “reaching out to all [of] his exes” on V-Day.

“He sent Rihanna and her mother flowers for Valentine’s Day,” the report quoted of the alleged source, who continued, “It was the least he could do for two women he has the utmost love and respect for. The genuine gesture was to show them how special they are and [to] let them know they’re on his mind on a day like this,” the source further explained to the site.”

The insider was also quoted as saying that Breezy wanted to reach out to his past girlfriends in an effort to “ask them what he can do to be a better man” before noting that Brown is interested in finding a “REAL, serious love” in his personal life.

Brown set the record straight by responding to a follower who shared a screenshot of the article captioned, “OMG is it true???”

Brown answered with one word: “Lie.”

The response was noted in the below screengrab by user “chriscomments” (Bottom left)

The Hollywood Life report comes just one month after Chris Brown and Rihanna were rumored to have reconciled after they were spotted leaving the same NYC club, Up & Down, within minutes of each other.

Out and about in New York City – January 10th pic.twitter.com/0VLGT0pd19 — FENTYxKISSES (@fentyxkisses) January 11, 2017

Pictures of @chrisbrown leaving Up&Down nightclub in New York last night #TeamBreezy pic.twitter.com/2OgIGiDkvP — Chris Brown Fan (@Priya_breezy) January 11, 2017