*On Saturday, February 18, in New Orleans, L.A. Clippers star Chris Paul will host the first-ever Facebook Live-streamed State Farm Neighborhood Sessions at the House of Blues beginning at 10:30 p.m. CT. The concert will feature music producer DJ Khaled along with musician Jon Batiste, and other special guests. The event will be streamed live on the State Farm Facebook page.

State Farm Neighborhood Sessions gives some of today’s biggest talents a chance to thank the neighbors who helped make them who they are today, and who continue to help life go right for members of their communities every day.

Paul, Khaled and Batiste will celebrate the community members who volunteered at State Farm-led community service projects in the New Orleans area leading up to the event, earning exclusive access to the invite-only live State Farm Neighborhood Sessions concert.

The community service projects hit home for Paul, who played for six seasons with the New Orleans Hornets before joining the Clippers, and Batiste and Khaled, who are both Louisiana natives. “It feels good to give back to the city that helped start my professional career,” Paul said. “This is a great opportunity to show the good that athletes and celebrities can do.”

“By hosting Neighborhood Sessions on Facebook Live, audiences around the world will see the work being done by State Farm, the Chris Paul Family Foundation and local community,” said Patty Morris, Brand Content Director for State Farm. “The community programs in New Orleans leverage the power of basketball to inspire others to give back to their communities.”

Launched by State Farm with the assistance of NYC-based advertising agency Translation, Neighborhood Sessions is a series that gives artists the opportunity to express their gratitude and give back to the communities that helped make them great.

Each session is designed to be as distinctive as the community it represents, leveraging local State Farm agents to identify and support vital local causes. Past State Farm Neighborhood Sessions include Usher, Dave Matthews, Jennifer Lopez and Toby Keith.

State Farm NBA All-Star 2017 Activities

State Farm Community Combination

As part of the State Farm NBA Cares Assist Tracker program, State Farm and the Chris Paul Family Foundation will unveil a new technology center/computer lab at the New Orleans Dryades YMCA on Saturday, February 18 at 12 Noon CT. This follows a similar project unveiled in December at the Belle Chasse YMCA. These efforts bring to life State Farm and the NBA’s commitment to the power of good neighbors, and encouraging others to do good in their communities through hands-on service projects.

Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game marks the second season of the State Farm NBA Cares Assist Tracker. Throughout the season, State Farm and NBA Cares donate $5 for every assist made on the court. During the NBA All-Star Game, the partners will donate $1,800 per assist, representing the 18,000 State Farm agents that are in communities across the country. The Tracker will be visible on the video board throughout the evening, and fans can track the assists that will support the installation of educational technology throughout the country.

State Farm All-Star Assist Center

State Farm will continue to serve as the title partner of the State Farm All-Star Assist Center, a “social hub” located in Champions Square. Fans can submit All-Star related questions to @AllStarAssist on Twitter with the hashtag #StateFarm #HereToHelp and the staffers at the assist center will answer their questions. Separately, State Farm will position Assist Ambassadors around All-Star venues to assist fans and give away concession stand gift cards.

The Right Locker Combination Hunt

Throughout the weekend, State Farm will place lockers in high-traffic areas around New Orleans for fans to unlock and win prizes in The Right Combination Locker Hunt. Fans will find these locations with the help of brand ambassadors and will use RFID-enabled bracelets to try and unlock the Right Combination to win prizes. The more locations they visit, the more chances they have to win.

