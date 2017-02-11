*Chrissy Teigen has no shame in her post-baby body, which is why she posed for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue six months after giving birth.

Back in October, the 31-year-old supermodel posed for the issue six months after giving birth to her first child, Luna, with husband John Legend.

The magazine released a few of the photos this week, showing the pie-faced model sporting a bright purple bikini in one of the snaps. In a behind-the-scenes clip from the photo shoot (see clip below), Chrissy confessed that she was a little hesitant to say “yes” to the gig so soon after giving birth.

“It’s been a while since I’ve done anything swimsuit,” she said at the time. “I haven’t shot since baby. But of course you know that [SI Swimsuit editor] MJ [Day] and everybody at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what’s happening and embrace the changes.”

In the same clip, Day explained that Teigen showed up and originally requested to only wear one pieces and “a blanket over the top” to cover her up.

“I think she surprised herself on this trip,” she said. “Because I don’t think she was seeing herself quite the way we were seeing her.”

“I told her she has to have a baby every year, because I’ve never seen her look so good and move so great and take such amazing pictures,” Day continued. “Everyone thinks models are just so effortlessly walking around naked all the time, but you have to really prepare mentally for something like that and trust the people that you work with, and [Chrissy] does that.”

The making of Teigen’s Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue will air exclusively on DIRECT TV later this month, and the issue hits stands Feb. 15.