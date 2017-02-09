*Celebs are now lining up to serve their country by way of “Saturday Night Live.”

Following Rosie O’Donnell’s tweet saying she’d be willing to play President Trump’s shot-caller Steve Bannon on the NBC sketch show, Christine Baranski tells Vanity Fair she wouldn’t mind playing newly-minted secretary of education Betsy DeVos, who was confirmed this week without a lick of experience.

“It would seem somewhat logical—we have that strong jawline, don’t we?” said the star of CBS’ “The Good Fight” from its red-carpet premiere.

“I can play people with whom I drastically disagree,” she assured, laughing. “The [“SNL”] sketches have been unbelievable all through the election, and the post-election. So yeah, we could have a revolving door of people playing the cabinet members and all.” (We agree.)

Melissa McCarthy set in motion this whole dream casting of Trump’s administration following her killer performance as press secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday.

“The Good Fight,” a spinoff of Baranski’s last series “The Good Wife,” premieres Sunday, Feb. 19, on the network’s subscription website CBS All Access. The series opens with Baranski’s character Diane Lockhart watching Trump’s inauguration.

“She’s—what’s the British word?—gobsmacked,” Baranski said of Diane’s reaction. “[Director] Robert King was very specific about how he wanted me to play it. He kept saying, ‘You’re stunned. Now go ahead, open your mouth. You’re stunned, Christine—open your mouth even wider.” This back-and-forth continued until Baranski felt she was going too far: “I thought, ‘Oh, this is too broad.’ [But] I must tell you, as I was watching many of the press conferences, I was like [that]. I think a lot of people will relate to this gobsmacked look.”