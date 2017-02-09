*The guest list for one of the hottest parties of the year has been revealed.

The annual Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala – presented Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in association with the Recording Academy – has featured pivotal performances in the past by Whitney Houston, Barry Manilow, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams and, as recently as the 2016 edition, the surviving members of Nirvana with Beck performing David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold the World.”

More than a dozen acts usually perform during the evening, although the lineup is kept top secret until the night of.

Billboard, however, got its hands on the overall guest list, which reportedly includes: Taraji P. Henson, Michael Keaton, Quincy Jones, Metallica, Chance the Rapper, Maxwell, Britney Spears, Stevie Wonder, Jeremy Renner, Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora as well as industry executives Sir Lucian Grainge (chairman, Universal Music Group), Doug Morris (Sony Music CEO), Len Blavatnik (owner, Warner Music Group), Steve Cooper (chairman, WMG), Apple CEO Tim Cook and senior vp internet services and software Eddy Cue, former Warner Bros. head and industry legend Mo Ostin, and CBS chief Leslie Moonves.

Debra Lee, BET Networks chairman and CEO, will be honored with the Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award, recognizing her significant contributions to the music industry.