*Kellyanne Conway may have worn out her welcome at CNN.

The network turned down an offer from the White House to have President Trump’s senior advisor appear on its Sunday shows, and according to the New York Times, the lockout might end up being permanent.

The NYT report states that CNN executives have “serious questions” about Conway’s credibility.

The Times also notes that media critics are calling on news networks to keep Conway off of their shows due to her repeated “alternative facts.” So CNN may be just the first to ice out Conway.

Via NYT’s Jim Rutenberg:

Some, like the New York University journalism professor Jay Rosen, were calling upon the television networks to stop booking her.

And CNN declined to have her as a guest on Sunday — in part because the Trump administration offered her in lieu of Vice President Mike Pence, but also because of what the network told me were “serious questions about her credibility.”