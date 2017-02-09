*Chris Cuomo told his CNN colleague and SiriusXM radio host Michael Smerconish that he views President Trump’s “fake news” label directed at the press as the journalistic equivalent of the n-word.

Earlier today (Feb. 9), Trump dismissed Cuomo as “fake news” in a tweet about the anchor’s interview with Democratic Sen. Blumenthal, who had revealed that Trump’s Supreme Court Justice nominee called the president’s negative tweets about judges “demoralizing and disheartening.”

Chris Cuomo, in his interview with Sen. Blumenthal, never asked him about his long-term lie about his brave “service” in Vietnam. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

This afternoon, Cuomo fired back on Smerconish’s radio show, saying:

I see being called ‘fake news’ as the equivalent of the n-word for journalists, the equivalent of calling an Italian any of the ugly words that people have for that ethnicity. That’s what fake news is to a journalist. It is an ugly insult, and you’d better be right if you’re going to charge a journalist with lying on purpose.

Listen to Cuomo’s entire response below: