*Colin Farrell is circling a role opposite Denzel Washington in “Inner City,” the Columbia Pictures thriller from filmmaker Dan Gilroy.

The script, which Gilroy also wrote, centers on an awkward, reclusive lawyer, to be played by Washington, who has worked as a legal researcher in Los Angeles for decades. When his mentor passes away, he is recruited by a prestigious and more cutthroat law firm where he stumbles upon a case that changes his entire life.

Farrell will play the slick, money-focused lawyer who recruits Denzel’s character to his firm, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Plans are for production to get underway mid-March in Los Angeles, with a budget in the mid-$30 million range.

Todd Black of Escape Artists, Jennifer Fox and Brian Oliver are producing.