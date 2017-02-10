*Civil rights activist Najee AIi, a long time friend of the Jackson family and The National Action Network/NAN Los Angeles chapter Founded by Rev Al Sharpton, is calling for LAPD Chief Charlie Beck to open a criminal probe of elder abuse concerning Katherine Jackson, who has been granted a temporary restraining order against her nephew, Trent Lamar Jackson, alleging ongoing elder abuse.

Ali and NAN will make the request during a press conference this morning in Los Angeles at NAN’s West Coast headquarters. (Scroll down for specific info regarding the presser.)

Trent Lamar Jackson has been employed as the driver for Mrs. Jackson, who is “the beloved, 86-year-old mother of nine children, her most famous son was the late Michael Jackson,”

Since the pop star’s death in 2009, Mrs. Jackson alleges, her nephew has “manipulated’ her and “preyed on her kindness In her papers she claims he is an “abusive con man. She believes Trent was taking money from her accounts and says she has to hide in her closet so she can speak freely to her kids.

“Trent was supposed to be her driver, but over time has infiltrated Mrs. Jackson’s business and personal affairs, even referring to himself as her ‘House Manager,'” a statement included in the restraining order reads.

“Trent has made it his business to regulate Mrs. Jackson’s interactions with her children — screening phone calls, not relaying messages, not allowing privacy during visits or phone calls.

Elder abuse is a serious crime that is under reported. LAPD Chief Beck should ask his detectives to investigate Mrs. Jackson’s claims.

“Trent Lamar Jackson, has a history of violence. He has attacked Mrs. Jackson son’s Jermaine by punching him in the face and put Randy in a headlock in an altercation outside Mrs. Jackson home in recent years. NAN is very concerned for Mrs. Jackson’s safety,” stated Najee Ali, Political Director of NAN:

“The National Action Network (NAN) and our founder the Rev Al Sharpton has had a very close and trusted relationship with the Jackson family for decades. We stand in full support of Mrs. Jackson and her family,” stated Rev. K.W.Tulloss, Western Regional Director of (NAN)

Press Conference

Date : Friday, February 10, 2017

Time: 11:00 AM (Pacific)

Location: National Action Network

2828 West Jefferson Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90018

Press Conference sponsored by

The National Action Network.