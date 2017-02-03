*Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year, Pepsi and the NFL announced Friday.

The fourth-round pick by Dallas last April was chosen for his contributions to the team’s franchise-record tying 13-win season.

“It’s an honor. It’s a privilege,” Prescott said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “It’s so humbling, especially just the great rookie class we had this year.”

Other Rookie of the Year finalists were Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, Falcons linebacker Deion Jones and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Prescott famously entered the starting lineup in August following injuries to Tony Romo and Kellen Moore. The rookie kept the job the entire season, posting the league’s third-best passer rating (104.9) behind only New Orleans’ Drew Brees and New England’s Tom Brady.