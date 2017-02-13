*A first grade teacher has gone viral after footage of his du-rag tying lessons hit the Internet on Wednesday…to mixed reaction.

Patrick Harris, an African American teacher in Washington D.C., is seen teaching a group of rapt students on the finer points of tying a du-rag around their hair.

“Every Black kid should know durag fundamentals,” reads the caption on the video, which been retweeted over 22,000 times.

Watch below:

Twitter reaction was mostly positive:

@PresidentPat I just shed a tear. This is amazing. You are the teacher the youth need and deserve! — Philly LaBeouf (@OshKoshMcIntosh) February 8, 2017

@PresidentPat @el_budget How do I nominate him for Teach of the Year? — Nick Birdsong (@birds_word) February 9, 2017

But there were certainly those who felt this teacher could’ve made better use of his one-on-one time with the young boys:

@PresidentPat How about teaching them how to wear a tie, how to pull a chair out for a lady, how to resolve problems without violence. IJS — Elaine Leyton (@VenisaRose6669) February 9, 2017

@PresidentPat I had better not catch my kids or grand kids wearing a durag!.you should be teaching kids about life’s expectations..smh 🤔 — Marie (@Nofilter_Senior) February 9, 2017

Speaking of black teachers who go the extra mile, the video comes just one month after viral video of 5th grade teacher Barry White, Jr. greeting each of his students in North Carolina with personalized handshakes that range from the dab to the milly rock.