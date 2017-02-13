Patrick Harris (L) teaches his students how to tie a du-rag

*A first grade teacher has gone viral after footage of his du-rag tying lessons hit the Internet on Wednesday…to mixed reaction.

Patrick Harris, an African American teacher in Washington D.C., is seen teaching a group of rapt students on the finer points of tying a du-rag around their hair.

“Every Black kid should know durag fundamentals,” reads the caption on the video, which been retweeted over 22,000 times.

Watch below:

Twitter reaction was mostly positive:

But there were certainly those who felt this teacher could’ve made better use of his one-on-one time with the young boys:

Speaking of black teachers who go the extra mile, the video comes just one month after viral video of 5th grade teacher Barry White, Jr. greeting each of his students in North Carolina with personalized handshakes that range from the dab to the milly rock.

 





