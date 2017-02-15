*”Orange is the New Black” standout Danielle Brooks joins Tony Hale, Melanie Lynskey, John Gallagher, Jr., and newcomer Sophia Mitri Schloss in the independent family drama “Sadie,” which just wrapped production in Seattle, per Variety.

Megan Griffiths directs from her own script, which follows a 13-year-old girl who lives at home with her mother while her father serves repeated tours in the military.

She’s extremely attached to her father despite his prolonged absence, and when her mother begins dating a new man, she takes extreme measures to end the relationship and safeguard her family through war tactics.

Brooks is going into her fifth season as Tastee on “Orange Is the New Black,” which Netflix will premiere on June 9.

“Sadie” does not yet have distribution.