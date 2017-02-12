*(SILVER SPRING, MD.) –– TV One welcomes David and Tamela Mann to the network as they embark on a new chapter and give viewers a glimpse into the drama, intrigue, faith and laughter that will ensue in their new reality docu-series called The Manns.

The announcement was made by TV One SVP of Programming and Production D’Angela Proctor. The new one-hour show from Entertainment One (eOne) and Bobbcat Films, currently in production in Texas, will join the network schedule in Q2 2017.

“We are excited to have David, Tamela and The Mann family join TV One because they represent the best of R.E.A.L – relatable, engaging, authentic and loving,” said Proctor. “The Manns are a great modern day example of a family that works together, plays together and prays together.”

The Manns have delighted and inspired audiences through a string of Tyler Perry plays and movies, as well as the television series, Meet The Browns and Mann & Wife. The new show will reveal the often hilarious and sometimes controversial interactions between David and Tamela, their four grown children, eight grandchildren and a slew of friends, extended family and other characters that enrich the lives of the entertainment power couple. With recording careers, touring, filming and managing an outrageous family, The Manns often find themselves negotiating from the conference table to the kitchen table while showing viewers the day-to-day challenges, successes and joy that happen behind the scenes with this beloved couple who has been married for 29 years.

The Manns is produced by TV One in partnership with Entertainment One (eOne) and Bobbcat Films. It is executive produced by David and Tamela Mann, eOne’s Tara Long and Mark Herwick, Roger M. Bobb and Phil Thornton. For TV One, Lamar Chase is executive-in-charge of production, Robyn Greene Arrington is vice president of original programming and production, and D’Angela Proctor is head of original programming and production.

# # #

ABOUT TV ONE

Launched in January 2004, TV One serves more than 60 million households, offering a broad range of real-life and entertainment-focused original programming, classic series, movies and music designed to entertain and inform a diverse audience of adult black viewers. The network represents the best in black culture and entertainment with fan favorite shows Unsung, Rickey Smiley For Real, Fatal Attraction, Hollywood Divas and The NAACP Image Awards. In addition, TV One is the cable home of blockbuster drama Empire, and NewsOne Now, the only live daily news program dedicated to black viewers. In December 2008, the company launched TV OneHigh Def, which now serves 14 million households. TV One is solely owned by Radio One [NASDAQ: ROIA and ROIAK, www.radio-one.com], the largest radio company that primarily targets Black and urban listeners.

For more information about TV One, viewers can join the conversation by visiting the network’s companion website at www.tvone.tv. TV One viewers can also join the conversation by connecting via social media on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@tvonetv) using the hash tag #REPRESENT and catch clips and promos on TV One’s YouTube Channel.

ABOUT ENTERTAINMENT ONE:

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE:ETO) is a global independent studio that specializes in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company’s diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales, family programming, merchandising and licensing, and digital content. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world. Entertainment One’s robust network includes film and television studio The Mark Gordon Company; content creation venture Amblin Partners with Steven Spielberg, DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; leading feature film production and global sales company Sierra Pictures; unscripted television production company Renegade 83; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning digital agency Secret Location. The Company’s rights library is exploited across all media formats and includes more than 100,000 hours of film and television content and approximately 40,000 music tracks.

source:

Alonda Thomas,

athomas@tvone.tv