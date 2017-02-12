*A hot line-up of guest stars are joining “Daytime Divas,” including Star Jones, Tamera Mowry-Housley (“The Real”), the co-hosts of “The View,” including Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila and Sara Haines, as well as Richard T. Jones, Tammy Blanchard and Ness Bautista.

VH1 announced the casting news last Friday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “Daytime Divas” will premiere later this Spring with previously announced cast Vanessa Williams, Tichina Arnold, Chloe Bridges, Camille Guaty, Fiona Gubelmann and McKinley Freeman.

Star Jones is producing the TV series, which is an adaptation of her book “Satan’s Sisters” — the novel that was inspired by her experiences on “The View.”

Additional guest stars include Kristen Johnston, Norm Lewis, Patti LaBelle, Eve, Kelly Osbourne, Tasha Smith, La La Anthony, Rob Estes, Scott Evans, Debby Ryan and Janet Mock.

“My only rule was, I would not violate any of the closed door sessions that I had with my co-hosts, or in any interviews that I had done over the years,” Jones said during TCA, when asked how she decided which real-life behind the scenes moments from her time on “The View” would be included in the series.

“You really can’t tell the secrets of somebody who you put your Spanx on with. So, I knew that I couldn’t cross that line,” she added. “But sincerely, I’ve work with some of the smartest, best, most talented people in daytime television for 25 years, so I’ve seen everybody, heard everything, and the least of which is an affair behind the scenes. So, I had a whole lot of stuff to work with in putting together the show, and, of course, writing a book originally. “