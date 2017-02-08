*Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Morgan Freeman and the film “Loving” picked up trophies Monday night at AARP’s 16th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire. The event honored 2016 films with a “grownup state of mind.”

“I knew in my heart at 60 — I’m 62 now — that I wanted to serve others,” said “Fences” star Washington, accepting the award for best actor. “It’s always been my desire to see others do well.”

Actress Margo Martindale hosted, and the awards were presented to winners by either their co-stars or friends.

Washington’s “Fences’” co-star Stephen McKinley Henderson presented him with the award. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Washington ran on stage in an open-collared shirt with no tie and apologized for his attire, explaining he had a busy day.

“I went to the gym, then I went to the Oscar luncheon, then I went to Paramount and cut a deleted scene for Fences, and now I am here,” he explained.

Also in the crowd were Ruth Negga, who accepted the best movie for grownups award for “Loving,” and Washington’s “Fences” co-star Davis, who collected her award for best supporting actress.

Most of the night was dedicated to Freeman, who was honored with AARP’s Career Achievement Award. Helen Mirren presented his award, planting a kiss on the actor when he took the stage. “I want the world to know that I’m in love with Helen Mirren,” he said. “I’ve been for some years now.”

Freeman referenced the new POTUS during his acceptance speech.

“These are troubling times, but I am confident we can get through whatever the next few years will bring, because as grownups we know this — this, too, shall pass.” He received a standing ovation.

Other winners included Jeff Bridges (best supporting actor for Hell or High Water), Kenneth Lonergan (best director and best screenwriter for Manchester by the Sea) and Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, who received a standing ovation while accepting the readers’ choice award on behalf of “Sully.”

Event proceeds benefited the AARP Foundation, which helps struggling people over the age of 50 transform their lives through programs and legal assistance.

View the complete list of winners below:

BEST MOVIE FOR GROWNUPS

“Loving”

BEST ACTOR

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

BEST ACTRESS

Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis, “Fences”

BEST DIRECTOR

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

BEST SCREENWRITER

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

BEST COMEDY/MUSICAL

“La La Land”

BEST INTERGENERATIONAL FILM

“20th Century Women”

BEST BUDDY PICTURE

“Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie”

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ACHIEVEMENT

Robert Mrazek, “The Congressman”

BEST TIME CAPSULE

“Jackie”

BEST GROWNUP LOVE STORY

“The Hollars”

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Elle”

BEST MOVIE FOR GROWNUPS WHO REFUSE TO GROW UP

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

READERS’ CHOICE AWARD

Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger