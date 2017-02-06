*In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, CelebsWork brought out Five Time NBA Champion, DerekFisher to L.A. Works’ 12th Annual MLK Day of Service as the influential guest leader and speaker.

With a resonating speech, Fisher helped galvanize and commend over a thousand volunteers at Dorsey High School in South Los Angeles for dedicating their day to revitalize the campus and encouraged them to continue to live out Dr. King’s legacy of shedding love and light. Volunteers spread throughout the campus to design and paint inspirational murals, clean up and refurbish classrooms, plant and create sustainable gardens and much more.

Additional guest speakers kicked off the event including, MC/Writer/Actor, Roger G. Smith, LA City Council Member, Mitch O’Farrell, Judge Candace Cooper, L.A. Works Founder, Bob L. Johnson, and Dorsey High School Principal, Sean Gaston.

CelebsWork is designed to collaborate with celebrities and influencers to drive communities toward social change. CelebsWork partnered with Los Angeles’ largest non profit and volunteer service agency, L.A. Works, for their 12th Annual MLK Day of Service where 1,300 volunteers throughout the city gathered to beautify and revitalize the campus.

