*”I see the dad every day, dropping his son off at school in his mom’s truck,” said one parent whose 4-year-old son is a classmate of the child whose father was executed in front of Mark Twain Elementary School in southwest Detroit. The shooting occurred at 7:50 a.m., just after the child had been dropped off at school.

Fortunately, the kid didn’t witness the murder. It happened after the little boy had exited the car and went inside the building. His father, whose name has yet to be released, was shot in the head.

Investigators say that a man in the back passenger seat of the same car the father and son were in — a black Nissan — is a suspect. The man ran after the shooting happened.

The male suspect, in his 20s, is black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and about 180 pounds, police said.

