*The Man Whisperer shares her advice on how to keep his attention and win his heart.

Check out the interview below with DeDe McGuire, Lady Jade and Michael Shawn of Dallas’ K104 “DeDe in the Morning” radio show. And if you’re in Dallas/Ft. Worth area, catch my next “Man Whisperer Meet Up” at Brickhouse Lounge in Desoto on March 4.

DO’S:

USE THE ART OF ATTRACTION. Soft power is the ability to attract, leading to agreement and influence. So on Valentine’s Day and beyond, use your power to softly engage and ultimately get what you want. For example, if your boo has had a stressful week, take him to the spa or create your own at the house. Massage them first & then hand them the oil for yours. After you give them what they want or need, then that puts you in position to get what you want or need.

EMBRACE YOUR FEMININITY AS A STRENGTH. Feminine energy is not about being weak, dumbed-down or just dressing girly. It’s about the atmosphere you create — how you feel about yourself and relate to others, causing your energy to impact theirs. Don’t bring your masculine energy on your date. Feminine power is your winning strength.

SMILE & SMIZE. Smiling is contagious. Not only does it make you feel better, but it makes everyone around you feel better when it’s genuine. Researchers have proven that a smile can provide the same level of brain stimulation as 2,000 chocolate candy bars. So over stimulate with both for V-DAY.

LISTEN. Actively listen on your date. You don’t have to fill every moment with words. Let him talk about what’s important to him too. You may be surprised by what you learn. Then take that info and apply your soft power to get what you want. Remember, you can’t influence what you don’t understand.

SOFT POWER IS ABOUT SELF CARE. On Valentine’s Day and every day, speak kindly to yourself, affirm yourself and do something nice for you. Not only does this minimize disappointments if you don’t get a gift, but by empowering yourself, you’ll be self-satisfied and teach others how to treat you.

DON’TS:

DON’T KEEP YOUR GUARD UP. It’s a false sense of protection and actually keeping out what you really want. Just be real and relatable. This trait is very sexy and attractive.

DON’T BE AFRAID TO INITIATE. Studies have shown that men like to be asked out too. Rejection is real and no one wants to sign up for that. So don’t expect your date to work the entire night. It should be a pleasurable experience for you both. It’s a special night, so do your part to make it good for you and him.

DON’T BE NEGATIVE. Don’t be negative towards yourself or others because energy transfers. Remember, energy does not have a beginning or an end but it will transfer. Be mindful about what you put into the atmosphere because it will come back to you, your love-life and your Valentine.

DON’T STAY ON YOUR PHONE. Whether you’re out on a date or trying to get one, engage with good body language and eye contact. And there’s this thing called talking to a person. It actually works when you work it. Stay off of your phone at social gatherings. The point is to meet new people.

DON’T PUT TOO MUCH PRESSURE & EXPECTATION ON ONE DAY: Don’t compare yourself to your friends and their plans. Don’t work yourself up about a marriage proposal or the status of the relationship. At the end of the day, Valentine’s Day is a commercial holiday. It doesn’t validate your relationship status. So keep things in perspective.

Former Miss Black USA, now known as the ‘Man Whisperer’, Deya “Direct” Smith a Bestselling Author, Producer, Relationship & Lifestyle Expert writes and creates spiritual, social, self-help, and relationship content.

Deya is also an amazing speaker and multimedia personality. She’s been the Senior Producer for the award-winning and nationally syndicated Tom Joyner Morning Show, which reaches 8 million listeners daily for nine years.

SOFT IS THE NEW POWER IS AVAILABLE ON AMAZON.COM. FIND DEYA ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER @ DEYADIRECT; WWW.DEYADIRECT.NET

Connect with her at www.Deyadirect.net & sign up for her Fab-U-List newsletter for exclusive info and updates!

Find Deya on Twitter & Instagram: @DeyaDirect

YouTube: DeyaDirectTV