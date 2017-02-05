*HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Hollywood’s legendary El Capitan Theatre presents a special engagement of Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST March 17 – April 30, 2017, in Dolby Vision™ Laser Projection and Dolby Atmos® Sound Technology. Plus, an additional show on Thursday, March 16 at 9:30pm!

Exclusively at The El Capitan Theatre, the theatre will come alive under the magical spell of an immersive light and projection show before the movie featuring a dazzling SWAROVSKI crystal curtain, bringing the tale as old as time to life in a new and spectacular way.

This pre-show will be accompanied by a brand-new BEAUTY AND THE BEAST overture, arranged by Alan Menken’s long-time music director Michael Kosarin, in the style and tradition of the great classic roadshow film overtures. It was recorded by a 100-piece symphonic studio orchestra, and takes the audience through the best loved songs from the 1991 animated film, as well as some of the gorgeous new songs written for this new live-action one. Before and after the movie, guests will have the opportunity to see costumes, props, and set dressing from BEAUTY AND THE BEAST in a display in the lower lounge.

“There is simply no better place than The El Capitan Theatre to experience the magic of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” said Ed Collins, General Manager of The El Capitan Theatre.

“Altogether we offer an entire and unique entertainment experience – a curtain show that was designed for our theatre, accompanied by a symphonic overture of the beloved music, an exhibit of costumes, props and set dressing used in the making of the film, and a presentation in Dolby Vision™ laser projection with Dolby Atmos® sound technology insuring the most state-of-the-art presentation of the film anywhere. We take the showmanship of a previous and beloved era of movie exhibition very seriously here to make movie going an occasion for the memory books.”

Daily showtimes are 10:45 a.m., 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., and 10:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now, available at the El Capitan Theatre (6838 Hollywood Blvd.), online at www.elcapitantickets.com or by calling 1-800-DISNEY6. Special group rates for parties of 20 or more are available by calling 1-818-845-3110. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.

During its special engagement of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, The El Capitan Theatre is offering a Movie & Meal package at Hard Rock Café – a movie ticket and meal for $30.00 per person — park once and enjoy both! Guests see the movie first and then have a meal at the Hard Rock Café after. Guests select their entrée upon arrival at the restaurant. Reservations are required 24 hours (Business Days) in advance by calling 1-818-845-3110. Please note: theatre concessions are not included; menu items cannot be substituted; tax & gratuity are included; additional items, including alcohol, are not included and if ordered, are paid for by the guest at the time of service.

El Capitan Theatre guests may also enjoy the GHIRARDELLI SIP & SEE PACKAGE for $27.00 per person. Each ticket package includes: VIP Preferred Seat for the movie, VIP Popcorn, 20 oz. drink of choice. Either before or after the movie, guests will be able to take their ticket to Ghirardelli and enjoy a cup of Twinings exclusive BEAUTY & THE BEAST Tea paired with a crunchy biscotti freshly dipped in Ghirardelli chocolate. Reservations are required in advance (tickets must be booked no later than 24 hrs business days).

The El Capitan Theatre will also host a very special Tiny Tot Tuesday on these specific dates only: Mar 21, 28, Apr 4, 11, 18 during the run of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. During these special screenings, parents and small children may enjoy the movie in a tot-friendly way—with lights dimmed rather than out and reduced sound levels.

