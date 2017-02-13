*As the 2017 Grammy Awards were wrapping up Sunday night, DJ Khaled was busy dropping new music with the night’s snubbed queen and her hubby.

Beyonce and Jay Z are featured on his new track, “Shining,” which dropped Sunday exclusively on Hov’s Tidal.

In the snippet below, Bey’s auto-tuned chorus, “Shining, shining, shining, yeah. All of this winning I’ve been losing my mind…,” is followed by her natural pipes on the verse.

The single’s cover art is a pic of Khaled’s son Asahd Tuck Khaled, who he welcomed last October with fiancé Nicole Tuck.

Listen to the snippet below: